Swedish authorities are probing an alarming development involving the Foxtrot criminal network, which is reportedly searching for drone pilots to carry out attacks on Israeli targets, according to a report by Sweden's largest newspaper, Aftonbladet.

Police sources cited in the report indicate that the network has been actively recruiting operatives through encrypted chat platforms. The discussions reportedly involve detailed plans for using drones in coordinated assaults in Sweden and Denmark, with Israeli and Jewish sites considered likely targets. While criminal groups have previously employed drones for surveillance and have explored arming them with explosives, this represents a serious escalation.

Although Israel and Iran recently agreed to a ceasefire following drone attacks earlier this month, experts quoted in the report caution that tensions remain high and the truce may not hold. Swedish police have not confirmed the latest intelligence but maintain that the threat level against Israeli and Jewish interests remains elevated. American diplomatic and commercial sites are also believed to be potential targets.

Aftonbladet also cites an SVT "Uppdrag granskning" investigation in which members of the Foxtrot network allegedly admitted to carrying out attacks at the behest of Iran. One such case was the shooting at the Elbit Systems office in Gothenburg last autumn.

Foxtrot leader Rawa Majid is believed to have received protection in Iran in return for orchestrating these plots. "He has nothing to lose, because he has nowhere else to go," a source from the network told SVT.

Iran has denied any ties to the network. Sweden's security service, Säpo, declined to say whether the ceasefire impacts their assessment of Iran’s ability and willingness to use criminal groups to conduct violence abroad.

"What we can confirm is that Iran has previously used criminal networks in Sweden to carry out violent acts against interests perceived as threats to its regime. We also know that international developments can affect Sweden's security situation," said Säpo spokesperson Jonathan Svensson.

This investigation follows prior attacks on Israeli interests in Sweden, including a 2023 incident in which a 15-year-old was intercepted en route to the Israeli embassy in Stockholm with a firearm, and another minor opened fire the following day. The Swedish Security Service later linked both incidents to Iran.

In January, the US Treasury sanctioned Foxtrot and Majid for collaborating with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and using minors to target Jewish and Israeli institutions.