National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir boycotted the government's meeting on the state budget which was held today (Thursday), Kan News reported.

According to the report, Ben-Gvir is demanding the full funding which was promised to him in the coalition agreement between the Otzma Yehudit and Likud parties. This is many billions of shekels more than the Finance Ministry has proposed the National Security Ministry receive.

The purpose of the funding Ben-Gvir is seeking is to raise the salaries of Israel's police officers as well as recruit more officers to the police force. Ben-Gvir is reportedly threatening not to support coalition legislation in protest of the budget he is expected to receive. Netanyahu has yet to speak to Ben-Gvir himself on the issue.

Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman (Likud) and Tourism Minister Haim Katz (Likud) also boycotted the meeting in protest against the lower-than-expected budgets their ministries are set to receive.

According to the budget proposal sent to the ministers, the budget for 2023 will amount to approximately NIS 484 billion, while the budget for 2025 will rise to NIS 513 billion. However, changes to this budget are expected before it is passed.

Earlier, Channel 13 News reported that Minister Ben-Gvir met yesterday (Wednesday) with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tel Aviv.

Pompeo expressed concern over Ben-Gvir's reputation as a 'far-right extremist' and the government's proposed judicial reforms, and asked for assurances that Ben-Gvir would not act to harm any minority populations in Israel. Ben-Gvir reportedly assured him that he had no such intentions.