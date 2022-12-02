MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) on Friday responded to outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid's call to mayors and municipal leaders urging them not to cooperate with the incoming governent.

"It is illegal to call on municipalities not to cooperate with a governmental unit because you disapprove of the elected government and the minister that is in charge," Rothman tweeted.

"It is a criminal offence and a PM that just lost the elections doing so is worse than an attack on The Capitol."

On Thursday evening, Lapid sent an open letter to Israel's mayors and municipal leaders, writing, "The new government which is being formed in Israel has abandoned the education of our children and passed it to the darkest and most extreme elements in Israeli society."

"As you know, this is an extremist, racist, homophobic, and dangerous party. I call on you not to cooperate with the unit for external programs and cooperation in the Education Ministry, so long as it is controlled by [MK Avi] Maoz (Noam)."