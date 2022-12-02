Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday evening sent an "open letter" to all mayors and local authority heads in Israel, calling on them not to cooperate with the Education Ministry's unit for external programs and advancing partnerships.

The unit is expected to be passed to Noam party chief MK Avi Maoz, who will also serve as a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

I write to you with great concern for the future of the educational system and of the country, since the new government which is being formed in Israel has abandoned the education of our children and passed it to the darkest and most extreme elements in Israeli society," Lapid wrote.

"As you know, this is an extremist, racist, homophobic, and dangerous party. I call on you not to cooperate with the unit for external programs and cooperation in the Education Ministry, so long as it is controlled by Maoz."

Lapid continued, "The great responsibility for the educational materials which our children learn in school now passes to you. In order to preserve a national and liberal education system, as we had until now, and to activate the rights of the local authorities to design education in its jurisdiction, you must now serve as guards. You are not alone in this battle - we are here and we will be happy to help and cooperate in any way possible."

On Thursday, three municipalities joined Tel Aviv in its decision that if the liberal content is removed from the educational system, they will fund it themselves, from their own budgets. The three authorities are Ramat Hasharon, Hod Hasharon, and Ramat Gan. Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen announced that the city will fund two hours of liberal classes as compensation for every hour which is canceled in the educational system.