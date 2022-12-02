Click here to support Hebron's emergency campaign

Spokesman for the Jewish community in Hebron, Noam Arnon, says 30 new apartments are going up in the city's Jewish neighborhood.

"Jewish families will live here, renewing the Jewish community in the heartland of [Hebron]," says Arnon.

"You have an opportunity to raise your children [next to the burial places] of your forefathers. We've crossed so many legal and political obstacles to begin the building after many years of waiting and thank G-d we're now at a point that we've built a parking lot that provides access for workers to build in Hebron."

"You're invited to be a part of writing the new history of Hebron," says Arnon. "Along with the new generation of Jews, you're invited to write a new chapter in the very long book of Hebron that contains 4,000 pages - 4,000 pages of Jewish history right here."

Click here to support Hebron's emergency campaign