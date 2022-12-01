Bnei Brak residents on Wednesday night noticed a suspicious object in a residential building on the city's Harav Shapira Street.

Large numbers of police forces were called to the scene, along with a sapper. The forces closed off the road from both directions and began examining the suspicious object.

The examination revealed that the object was an explosive device, which police believe was placed in the building as part of a criminal dispute.

The device was transferred to a police lab for further examination.

Earlier this week, police sappers neutralized an explosive device near the home of a criminal in Yavneh.