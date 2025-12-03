ZAKA volunteers and other emergency responders were called Wednesday morning to Yigal Alon Street in Bnei Brak following a report of a 12-year-old boy found lifeless in his home.

Yechiel Goldman, ZAKA operations officer, and volunteers Yaakov Rozman and Shimon Kashash said: “According to the parents, they found him with no signs of life, and the child had no prior medical complications. With the help of additional volunteers, we are ensuring the dignity of the deceased and accompanying the family in their difficult hour.”

The boy’s body was transferred to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine for further examination. Israel Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Last month, Shlomo Ari Rivkov, a student from the United States studying at the Mir Yeshiva, was found lifeless in the Jerusalem dormitory.

Emergency medical teams were called to the dorm, located in the Beit Yisrael neighborhood, and performed prolonged resuscitation attempts. However, they were ultimately forced to pronounce the young man dead at the scene.