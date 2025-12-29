Weddings in Bnei Brak on Sunday night turned from a festive event to an unforgettable experience - and not necessarily for the right reasons.

A widespread power outage struck the city center, leaving entire banquet halls in total darkness in the midst of the celebrations.

The lights went out suddenly, and instead of festive lighting and traditional dancing, the participants had to improvise lighting solutions using cellphone flashlights.

Footage from the event venues shows large halls almost completely submerged in darkness. Dozens of guests were seen wandering between tables under small beams of light, trying to maintain the celebratory spirit despite the challenging conditions. The music abruptly stopped, leaving an oppressive silence.

The surprise and frustration were also evident among the professionals. The keyboardist and "Kol Hai Music" broadcaster, Yehuda Galili, who was present at one of the affected halls, was filmed standing in shock next to the silent musical instruments. When asked live on the radio about his feelings, Galili responded, "I'm in shock," while those around him explained, "Power outage, the whole area is shut down."

The incident followed a difficult day for Bnei Brak residents and visitors - even before the blackout, there were severe traffic disruptions and congestion on the roads leading to the city, due to protests organized by the Jerusalem Faction.