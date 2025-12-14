A body was found in the Yarkon River Sunday afternoon, during extensive searches for the missing Eliyahu Aba Shaul, a 19-year-old from Bnei Brak.

Aba Shaul was last seen on Wednesday, and since then, intensive search efforts have been underway.

The body was located by ZAKA volunteers in coordination with the Israel Police and the Fire and Rescue Service's Lehava Unit, in the area around the Yarkon River and its environs.

Police are currently verifying the identity of the body, and no official announcement has been made regarding its identification.

On Thursday evening, Aba Shaul's clothes were found alongside an electric bicycle near the Yarkon River, from the direction of Rokah Street in Ramat Gan, which led to a focused search effort in the area.

On Sunday morning, a reassessment of the situation was held by the police, led by Dan District Commander, Deputy Commander Elad Klein, along with all relevant parties involved in the field operations.