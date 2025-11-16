Rabbi Gershon Lieder, a leading figure in the creation and growth of the Haredi healthcare network in Israel, passed away on Monday at the age of 80.

For decades, Rabbi Lieder held senior management positions and played a key role in shaping the medical services that serve the Haredi public.

He was appointed Director-General of the Sanz-Laniado Medical Center in Netanya from its inception and oversaw the construction and development of the hospital during its formative years.

Later, he served as Director-General of Ma’aynei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak, today one of the flagship medical institutions of the Haredi community.

Alongside his executive leadership, Rabbi Lieder was regarded as one of the prominent entrepreneurial figures within the Sanz Hasidic community and was instrumental in building and strengthening numerous Hasidic institutions, with a particular focus on advancing Haredi healthcare.