After a period of wintry weather, Israelis can look forward to warmth and sunshine.

Monday will be partly cloudy, and the weather will be significantly warmer than seasonal average, and dry - especially along the coastline, in the lowlands, and in the northern Negev. In northern Israel and in the mountains, harsh eastern winds will continue to blow. There may be haze.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop slightly, especially along the coastline and in the lowlands, but remain higher than seasonal average. Beginning in the afternoon hours. there may be light rainfall in northern Israel and along the coastline.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear. Temperatures will still be higher than usual for the season.

Thursday may be partly cloudy or cloudy, with a drop in temperatures. Towards afternoon, local rains will fall in most areas of Israel, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. There is a chance of flooding in the southern and eastern streams.