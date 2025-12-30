Israel Fire and Rescue Services reported this morning (Tuesday) that the man who went missing after being swept away in Nahal Meitar yesterday has been found dead.

According to the update, the man’s body was located in the Be’er Sheva stream near the Neve Noy neighborhood. Special rescue units are currently operating at the scene to recover the body from the water.

Over the past several hours, extensive searches were conducted in the area with the assistance of technological means and specialized units.

Peleg Golan, an MDA emergency medical technician who arrived at the scene, said: "We were led to a man who was lying on the ground, unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. We joined the rescue forces who were on the scene, and after conducting medical examinations, we were forced to declare him dead."

The victim was filmed yesterday being swept away by a flood after trying to help another person who was stuck in his car, which was caught in the flood. The forces called to the scene immediately began an intensive search that stopped at night and resumed early in the morning - until his body was found.