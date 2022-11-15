The winter weather which began earlier this week is expected to continue, forecasters predict.

Tuesday's skies will be partly cloudy. In northern and central Israel, there will be local rainfall, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. In the northern Negev, there may be local rainfall. There is a slight chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas.

Temperatures will drop to seasonal average.

On Tuesday night, the rains will pick up, especially along the coastline.

Wednesday will see rainfall from northern Israel to the Negev. Temperatures will drop, becoming lower than seasonal average.

On Thursday and Friday, there will still be light local rainfall in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will remain below seasonal average.

On Saturday, the skies will clear, and there will be a slight rise in temperatures.