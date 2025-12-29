תיעוד: חיפושים אחר נעדר בנחל מיתר - בשל חשש להיסחפות דוברות יחידת החילוץ עציון-יהודה

Extensive searches are being conducted this evening (Monday) in the Nahal Meitar area of the Judean Desert for a person who was filmed attempting to recover a vehicle and is believed to have been swept away.

The search operation involves volunteers from the Etzion-Judea Rescue Unit, officers from the Hebron station of the Judea and Samaria District Police, and a team from the Arad Rescue Unit of the Southern District.

Earlier, firefighters from the “Lehava” unit, operating with a helicopter near the Binyamin postal junction, located two drivers who had become trapped along the roadway. They were rescued by helicopter.

תיעוד פעילות מסוק החילוץ בבנימין דוברות יחידת "להבה"

The second winter storm within just a few days struck across the country today (Monday) with force, causing transportation disruptions, widespread flooding, fallen trees, and multiple rescue incidents.

One unusual incident occurred at the Megiddo Junction, where an off-road vehicle sank into a rushing stream. Four people who were trapped climbed onto the roof of the vehicle and were rescued safely by firefighters using a specialized ladder.

In Bnei Brak, a malfunction was reported at traffic lights at the Jabotinsky-Abuhatzira-Sokolov intersection, leading to heavy traffic congestion.

Police said that “police forces at the scene are directing traffic. There are traffic jams in the area, and drivers are asked to be patient. It is recommended to use alternative routes.”

חילוץ הארבעה מהרכב ששקע כב״ה צפון

On HaAtzmaut Street in Herzliya, a tree collapsed onto a passing vehicle. The driver narrowly escaped injury and did not require medical treatment.

Senior MDA medic Nir Keisar said, “We arrived at the scene and saw the vehicle in the middle of the road with the tree on top of it. The driver was walking nearby and told us that while driving, the tree collapsed onto his car. The incident ended miraculously-the driver was not injured and did not require treatment or evacuation.”