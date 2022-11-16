Former US President Donald Trump will announce on Tuesday that he is planning to run again for President in 2024, a longtime adviser confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday.

The report comes hours before Trump was due to begin speaking from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump has not yet officially announced a 2024 run, but has repeatedly hinted that such an announcement is coming. Last Monday, Trump spoke at a rally in Ohio on behalf of Republican candidate JD Vance, touting a November 15 announcement at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

According to NBC News, His decision to run again is driven in part by his desire to seek revenge against President Joe Biden over the loss in the 2020 election.

It is unusual, but not unprecedented, for a former president to seek his old office. Herbert Hoover was the last to try — unsuccessfully — in 1940. If Trump were to win in 2024, he would become only the second president, after Grover Cleveland in 1892, to reclaim the job by defeating the man who beat him.

As for Biden, he has confirmed he plans to run for re-election in 2024 but has yet to formally announce that bid.