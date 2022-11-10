US President Joe Biden made clear Wednesday that it remains his "intention" to run for re-election in 2024, according to a report in CNN.

In remarks from the White House after the midterm elections, Biden noted that he is not in “any hurry” to announce a re-election bid.

He said he continues to deliberate with his wife, first lady Jill Biden, reiterating that his timeline won’t be influenced by former President Donald Trump and remains “early next year.”

Asked how he interprets Tuesday’s results in terms of seeking another term — and whether the results make it more likely — Biden said the results did not impact him and his family's thinking.

"Our intention is to run again. That's been our intention. Regardless of what the outcome of this election was," Biden stressed.

“My intention is that I will run again, but I'm a great respecter of fate. And this is all made a family decision. I think everybody wants me to run, but we're gonna have discussions about it. And I don't feel any hurry one way or another to make that judgment – right – today, tomorrow, whenever, no matter what my predecessor does,” he added.