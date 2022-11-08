Former US President Donald Trump on Monday night took part in a rally in Ohio but, contrary to reports, did not announce a 2024 presidential run, instead touting a November 15 Mar-a-Lago announcement to come, Newsmax reported.

"Two years ago, we were a great nation, but we will be a great nation again," Trump told his Save America rally in Dayton, Ohio.

"I am going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow. You understand that, J.D.", he added, speaking to GOP Sen.-nominee J.D. Vance.

Earlier reports indicated that Trump could announce his 2024 run during the Ohio rally.

Trump's teases were mostly muted throughout.

"I ran twice; I won twice, and I did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions and millions more votes in 2020 than we got in 2016 – and likewise getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country," he said, according to Newsmax.

"The first step to saving America is winning an epic victory for Republicans tomorrow."

Trump also repeated his other 2024 tease without an official declaration.

"This is the year we are going to take back the House; we're going to take back the Senate; we're going to take back America — and in 2024, we're going to take back that magnificent White House," Trump said. "Take it back."