US President Joe Biden told ABC News in an exclusive interview on Wednesday that, "yes," he planned to run again in 2024.

Biden also said that if his predecessor, Donald Trump, runs, then it would "increase the prospect" even more.

"Do you plan to run for reelection?" Biden was asked by anchor David Muir during a sit-down interview at the White House.

"Yes," the president replied. "But look, I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now -- from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again."

"And if that means a rematch against Donald Trump?" Muir asked.

"You’re trying to tempt me now," Biden replied, laughing, before adding, "Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That’ll increase the prospect of running."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last month that Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.

"That’s his intention," she told reporters at the time.

Trump has hinted several times that he will run for the White House again in 2024 but has yet to make a formal announcement.

In a recent radio interview Trump said that the only thing that could prevent him from running would be “a bad call from a doctor or something”.

Before that, in an interview with Fox News, Trump said that he has already made up his mind regarding a 2024 run, but couldn’t explicitly declare his intentions because of “campaign financing” issues.

When asked whether he plans to make another bid for the White House, Trump said, "I do know my answer but I can't reveal it yet because that has to do with campaign financing and everything else. But I absolutely know my answer. We're going to do very well and people are going to be very happy."

Biden has suffered a dip in his job approval ratings in recent months.

Meanwhile, a poll released on Tuesday shows Biden trailing Trump in a theoretical 2024 rematch.

According to the poll, if a new election were held today, pitting Biden against Trump, Biden would lose by eight points, 41% to 49%. Biden defeated Trump in 2020 by just over four points, 51.2% to 46.8%.

The poll also found that among registered voters, just 41% approve of Biden’s job performance, compared to 58% who disapprove.