הרכב שנפגע מקריסת עץ באשקלון צילום: דוברות מד"א

Friday's storms, bringing low temperatures alongside rain, sleet, and hail, also brought strong gusts of wind that felled trees, injuring at least one person.

A tree fell on a car in Ashkelon and another fell on a car in Tel Aviv, injuring the driver moderately.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical responder Itzik Elbaz shared, "I was nearby and received a call via the app about a traffic accident. I arrived with an MDA mobile intensive care unit and immediate response motorcycles. We saw the tree next to the car, which had overturned on its side, and the driver was trapped. He was conscious and suffering injuries to his head and limbs."

"While the fire fighters were rescuing him, we provided medical treatment and, after he was extricated, we evacuated him to the hospital in an MDA intensive care unit vehicle in moderate condition."

On Bnei Brak's Hayarden Street, a tree fell on a moving vehicle and several parked cars. The passengers of the vehicle were unharmed. Paramedic Avi Reimnod, who arrived at the scene, said: "I live in a nearby building and heard a loud noise of a tree falling. As I went downstairs, I reported to the MDA hotline to send additional units. The tree was on several cars, and we were told that one of the cars was hit while driving. We performed medical checks on the vehicle's passengers, and the incident ended miraculously without injuries."

Meanwhile, Highway 90 was closed to vehicle traffic from the Dargot Junction to the Dead Sea hotels due to flooding and a serious safety concern for road users.