A week of sunny, pleasant weather in Israel is expected soon end, with storms and rain returning over the weekend.

On Thursday, temperatures will rise, but Friday will see a major change in weather, with forecasters predicting rain, thunderstorms, and potential flooding.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures rising slightly, reaching significantly above seasonal average.

Friday will see intermittent rainfall and isolated thunderstorms from northern Israel to the northern Negev. Strong winds will blow, and the sea will become dangerous. There may be flooding in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea area streams. The rain will begin to letup by evening.

Saturday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and there may be light local rainfall. Temperatures will be average for the season.

Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy or clear, with a rise in temperatures.