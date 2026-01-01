מפל סער זורם בעצמה מחמד נאסר, רשות הטבע והגנים

Following the stormy weather in northern Israel, a particularly strong flow was recorded Thursday at the Nahal Sa'ar (Sa’ar Stream) waterfall in the northern Golan Heights.

The Sa’ar Stream, which flows between the Golan Heights and the slopes of Mount Hermon, is known for its impressive flows after heavy rainfall. The waterfall is located near Route 99 and is considered a popular natural site, especially during the winter season.

The stream flows into the Hermon Stream (Banias) about 500 meters southwest of the Banias Spring and attracts many visitors after heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level has risen half a centimeter since Wednesday, and now stands at 213.38 meters below sea level.

It is now 4.58 meters below the upper red line, and just 38 centimeters below the lower red line.