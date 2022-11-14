Following a break in the rainy weather over the weekend, Monday's weather will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop, especially along the coastline and in the lowlands. During the morning hours, there may still be local rainfall and isolated thunderstorms in northern Israel.

During the afternoon hours, there may be local showers in the mountains and in eastern Israel. According to the Israel Meteorological Service, there is a chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy. In northern and central Israel, there will be local rainfall, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. In the northern Negev, there may be local showers, and there is a chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea. Temperatures will drop.

Wednesday is expected to see intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. In the northern Negev, there may be local rainfall. There is a chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas. Temperatures will drop again, becoming lower than seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with the local rains continuing, mostly lightly, in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will drop slightly again, remaining lower than seasonal average.