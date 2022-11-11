Former Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, said on Thursday he is not concerned about the possibility of MK Bezalel Smotrich serving as Defense Minister.

"Smotrich was with me on the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. He is a wise man. It's not like he is going to go in and open fire in all directions. Having said that, I would like to see someone dealing with the issues of the building of force in the IDF. If that happens, we will all benefit," Shelah said in an interview with Radio 103FM.

"The Ministry of Defense is relatively weak compared to the body it oversees. By the way, the Minister of Defense can certainly have influence in Judea and Samaria," he added.

Reshet Bet radio reported on Thursday that Smotrich is currently inclined to choose the defense portfolio in the incoming government. Over the past week, the report said, Smotrich consulted with retired generals and other defense experts regarding the possible appointment as Defense Minister.

In a meeting on Wednesday, Smotrich told Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu that although he is still debating between the finance and defense portfolios, he is currently inclined to choose defense.

According to sources that were involved in the discussion, Netanyahu did not express opposition to Smotrich taking the Defense Ministry.

Later on Thursday, Channel 13 News reported that the Likud Party offered Smotrich the post of Justice Minister instead of the finance and defense portfolios he has been seeking. Other offers were an expanded transportation portfolio and the interior portfolio - but according to Likud sources, Smotrich refused all offers.