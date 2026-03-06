Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich visited Beit Shemesh to offer condolences, accompanied by City Council member Nati Gabay and Yisrael Mendelson. The three met with families who lost loved ones in the Sunday missile strike on the city, which left nine people dead.

During the visit, the minister met with the Elimelech family, who are sitting shiva for Sarah and her daughter, Ronit; the Revach family, mourning their son Gabriel Baruch; the Katz family, mourning their father Oren; and the Cohen family, mourning Bruria and her son Yossi.

Later, Smotrich visited the impact site together with Gabriel's father, Zion Revach. Zion said he had built the synagogue at the location more than a decade ago.

During the tour, Smotrich announced that instructions would be issued to the Property Tax Authority to provide rapid assistance for the damage caused, with the goal of rebuilding the synagogue as quickly as possible.

"They sought to destroy, but we will rebuild the damaged homes and the synagogue - bigger and more beautiful," he stressed.