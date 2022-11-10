The negotiating teams of the right-wing bloc held their first meeting with representatives of the Likud party in preparation for the formation of the next government. The largest disputes are currently who will be the Finance and Security Ministers.

Channel 13 News reported that the Likud party offered Religious Zionism party chairman the post of Justice Minister instead of the finance and defense portfolios he has been seeking. Other offers were an expanded transportation portfolio and the interior portfolio - but according to Likud sources, Smotrich refused all offers.

In the last day, there has been a change in the position of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, who initially had reservations about the finance portfolio that Netanyahu asked him to take so as not to give it to Smotrich, and now he is inclined to take the position. Should Deri accept the finance portfolio, it would pave the way for Smotrich to become Defense Minister.

Another issue that Netanyahu will have to decide on soon is the role of the Speaker of the Knesset, which can be decided even before the formation of the government.

The leading candidate for the position of Speaker of the Knesset is Amir Ohana. If Ohana becomes the Speaker, it would leave the position of Foreign Ministry open, a position which may be given to former Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer.

There is also talk of Yoav Kisch and Ofir Akunis as possible candidates for the position of Speaker of the Knesset.