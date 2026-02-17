The Religious Zionist Party held an event Tuesday evening at the Psagot Winery to mark the "Settlement Revolution." This initiative includes the establishment of dozens of new communities, the promotion of farm outposts, and the reinforcement of Jewish control over Judea and Samaria.

The event was attended by hundreds of local leaders, both past and present, along with Finance Minister and party chairman Bezalel Smotrich and Minister Orit Strock. During the conference, Smotrich presented the "2030 Settlement Plan" and revealed that 17 families are set to return to Sa-Nur next month.

In his remarks, Smotrich said: "How much foolishness does it take to believe it's possible to establish a Hamas terror state here, and that anyone from Afula to Be’er Sheva could live in security for even a single minute? This was true long before October 7th - and it’s certainly true now."

He added: "To take Gaza, multiply it by twenty, and place it in an area that geographically and topographically dominates all population centers in the State of Israel, and then to think such a thing has any right to exist? For years, we have spoken about the Land of Israel and the commandment to settle the land, and we do not apologize for that for a moment."

Smotrich emphasized that the map of the communities in Judea and Samaria should serve as the foundation for public advocacy, asserting that these communities strengthen Israel's security. "What more do you need than to look at this map and understand that this room is fortifying the security of the State of Israel? This room is looking out for the security, the future, and the existence of every boy and girl, so that - God forbid - Kfar Saba does not become Kfar Aza, Netanya does not become Be'eri, and Nitzanei Oz does not become Nahal Oz."

"From this room, we must all go out and explain this to every sane person in Israel. Just show them the map; that’s all that is required."

He then declared: "I am setting before you now one of our primary goals for the next term: eliminating the idea of an Arab terror state, abolishing the cursed Oslo Accords, and moving toward a path of sovereignty - while encouraging emigration from Gaza as well as Judea and Samaria. In the long term, there is no other solution."

Minister Orit Strock added: "The revolution of the farm outposts in Judea and Samaria has done more than just reclaim the land from Palestinian encroachers; it has fundamentally changed the IDF's security doctrine."