The Palestinian Arab terrorist organization Lions’ Den has claimed responsibility for opening fire on IDF soldiers who were securing a visit by eight MKs to Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem (Nablus) early Wednesday morning.

The group said in a statement that the operation was carried out in "security coordination" with the "Balata Battalion" and the "Farook" group and that it "forced the enemy to prepare with large forces in view of the threat".

The statement also said that "Israel wanted to demonstrate power through the visit to Joseph's Tomb, but in practice the members of the Knesset and the military escort force entered and exited under Palestinian fire."

Mehdi Hashash, a Lions’ Den terrorist, was killed in Wednesday morning’s incident, when IDF soldiers opened fire at him as he intended to throw an explosive device at them.

In recent weeks, the IDF has been working intensively against the terrorist infrastructure of the Lion’s Den in Shechem, eliminating a number of senior members of the group along the way.