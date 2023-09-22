In a joint nighttime operation, the IDF and Yamam (National Counter Terror Unit), using precise intelligence information from the Shin Bet (ISA), arrested terrorist Khaled Tubila, at his home in Shechem (Nablus).

Tubila is a senior operative of the Lions’ Den terrorist organization. He has been a wanted individual for the past few months, due to his involvement in shooting attacks and other security incidents against Israeli targets.

During the operation, Yamam fighters surrounded the terrorist's home and acted until he exited the house and turned himself in.

Local Palestinian Authority Arabs rioted during the operation, hurling rocks, firebombs, and explosives towards the soldiers, who responded with riot dispersal methods.

Following the arrest, Tubila was transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation. There were no injuries among the Israeli forces.