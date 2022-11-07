Former US President Trump has been in discussions with some aides about potentially announcing a 2024 presidential bid as early as Monday night, The Hill reported, citing two sources familiar with the talks.

The sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the conversations, said Trump has been mulling an announcement during a Monday night rally in Ohio, which is ostensibly intended to boost support for GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

No decision is final, the sources noted.

Trump has not actually publicly confirmed to date that he is planning to run again for president in the 2024 election, but has hinted at such a run several times.

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan tweeted earlier on Monday that Republicans would be closely watching Trump’s Ohio rally and that the former President may be accelerating his timeline to announce his candidacy.

Trump himself said on Sunday that supporters should watch the Ohio rally.

“I ran twice, I won twice and I did much better the second time than the first,” Trump said Sunday at a rally in Miami. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious, I probably have to do it again. Stay tuned tomorrow night in the great state of Ohio. Stay tuned.”