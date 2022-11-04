Former President Donald Trump’s inner circle is preparing to announce the beginning of his 2024 presidential campaign on November 14, according to Axios.

The official announcement will kick off multiple political events, several sources said.

Trump has long been hinting for weeks that he will be making an announcement about the 2024 election soon.

But Trump had signaled he planned on announcing shortly after midterms to get the jump on his Republican rivals for the 2024 nomination, specifically Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.