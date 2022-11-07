Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Sunday that nobody should be surprised that former President Donald Trump is reportedly set to announce a run for President in 2024, The Hill reported.

During an interview on ABC’s “This Week”, co-anchor Martha Raddatz asked Christie about Trump teasing a 2024 run during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“Like, why should anybody be surprised?” Christie replied, adding, “When something happens that you anticipated happening, it doesn’t make any difference.”

“He’s going to run. Everyone always knew he was going to run. He can’t miss the attention any more than he does, and he’s going to run,” he added. “Now we’ll see what happens.”

Trump has not actually publicly confirmed to date that he is planning to run again for president in the 2024 election, but has hinted at such a run several times.

The former President said he will “probably” have to run again during a rally in Florida on Sunday.

Axios reported on Friday that Trump’s campaign team will likely officially launch his presidential campaign on November 14.