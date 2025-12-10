US President accused Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of doing nothing but complain and suggested that she leave the country during an affordability event in Pennsylvania.

“I love this Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is, with the little turban," Trump stated. “I love her. She comes in, does nothing but b-h. She’s always complaining. She comes from her country, where I mean, it’s considered about the worst country in the world, right?”

“We oughta get her the hell out," he said as the crowd chanted “Send her back!”

Trump also repeated the claim that Omar married her brother in order to commit immigration fraud.

Trump previously called for Rep. Omar to "go back" to Somalia in a Truth Social post he wrote last month.

“She should go back!” Trump wrote, sharing a video of Omar addressing a crowd in Minnesota and saying “Somalia is our home” and referring to the President of Somalia as “our President”.

The President has repeatedly suggested Omar should be removed from the country. In September, he told reporters in the Oval Office, “You know I met the head of Somalia, did you know that? And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. He said ‘I don’t want her.’”

During his first term, Trump frequently criticized Omar, including during the final stretch of the 2020 campaign, accusing her of “telling us how to run our country.”