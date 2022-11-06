The family of Tamar Aharon, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head in Kiryat Arba Saturday night, has announced that her condition is continuing to improve.

"Our dear daughter Tamar was let out of intensive care and was transferred to the pediatric department. First and foremost, we wish to thank God who made a miracle and has done kindness for us and the whole nation of Israel by keeping Tamar alive, whole, and healthy," the family stated.

The family added: "We would like to take this opportunity to also thank the whole nation of Israel who kept us strong with their prayers. God heard the prayers and thank God Tamar communicates with her surroundings, and we hope that she will leave the hospital on her own feet very soon. We also want to thank the workers at the Mehuhedet health clinic who were at the scene of the incident and attended to Tamar immediately, quickly, and professionally, which saved her life.

In addition, we want to thank Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital and the team of doctors here at the hospital who make amazing efforts to get Tamar out of danger. We also wish to thank the residents of Kiryat Arba-Hebron, MDA Kiryat Arba, the head of the local council, and the local council's staff who were with us this whole time."

Over the weekend the girl's condition continued to improve. After being able to breathe on her own, Tamar is now fully conscious and is communicating with her family and the medical team.

Tamar was shot in the head while walking in the street on Thursday evening and was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, where she underwent head surgery. Initial investigations showed that the bullet had been fired from above, strengthening the estimate that the bullet was not aimed specifically at Tamar. In any case, it was not sniper fire.

In addition, shots were not heard in the area, supporting the belief that the shot was fired from a great distance.