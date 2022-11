A 14-year-old Israeli girl suffered a gunshot wound to the head Thursday evening in the town of Kiryat Arba in Judea.

The victim was brought to an MDA treatment center in Kiryat Arba where she was given emergency first aid before being evacuated by ambulance to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Israeli security personnel are investigating the possibility that the teen was struck by a shot fired by a Palestinian Arab from the neighboring city of Hebron.