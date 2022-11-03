The Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit's academy was evacuated on Tuesday after a man called threatening to blow up pipe bombs inside the building.

A police sweep of the campus did not find any explosive devices, according to FOX2 Detroit.

Around 3 p.m. the academy was contacted by phone by a man who claimed that there were pipe bombs inside the building. He also asked them where people inside the building were located, police said.

Students and staff were immediately evacuated as police searched the building and grounds.

The bomb threat hoax follows other similar incidents targeting Jewish community centers across the US in recent years.

In May, two Baltimore Jewish community centers received bomb threats in the span of several days.

In both cases, law enforcement searched the building and deemed the threat non-credible.

A similar bomb threat hoax took place in March at a Staten Island JCC, which was evacuated after a threatening email.

The incidents followed a spate of bomb threats targeting Jewish institutions in a number of states, including Pennsylvania and Missouri.

Other JCCs targeted have been in Oklahoma, Arizona and New Jersey. The threats came through online contact forms and had similar language.