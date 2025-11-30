An Afghan national brought to the US under Operation Allies Welcome has been arrested after posting a video on TikTok suggesting he was building a bomb with the intention of targeting the Fort Worth area. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Mohammad Dawood Alokozay faces state charges for making a terroristic threat.

Alokozay, who was admitted to the US as a lawful permanent resident on September 7, 2022, went live on TikTok allegedly vowing a “suicide attack” against Americans in Fort Worth, sharing hints about bomb construction. Authorities acted swiftly to arrest him, preventing any potential attack.

Experts warn that this incident could have broader implications for immigration policy, particularly for the vetting process of asylum seekers and evacuees admitted under large-scale programs like Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Homeland Security emphasized the importance of monitoring online threats and social media activity in identifying potential risks before they escalate.

While the arrest underscores the importance of vigilance, critics question how many more similar incidents might occur before tighter screening measures are implemented. The Fort Worth community has been spared, but the case raises urgent questions about balancing humanitarian efforts with national security concerns.