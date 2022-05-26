A second Baltimore Jewish community center received a bomb threat only days after a previous bomb threat at a different JCC in the city.

The wording of the latest threat was similar to the threat that occurred a week and a half ago, WMAR reported.

The JCC was evacuated after the antisemitic bomb threat was received. It was again emailed to the center.

As in the previous incident, law enforcement searched the building and deemed the threat non-credible.

A Jewish community center in St. Louis, Missouri was also evacuated for a similar bomb threat at the same time as the first JCC in Baltimore.

In a statement addressed to the Jewish community after the first incident, Baltimore Jewish Community Centres CEO Barak Hermann and Board Chair Laura Rubenstein explained that both the Baltimore and St Louis threats were sent in using website forms and were similar to bomb threats received by other JCCs in the last few months.

“The threat we and other JCCs have received are full of antisemitic language and causes frustration and anxiety,” they said.

“We are saddened that situations like these continue to occur,” they added.

“We take the security of our JCC campuses very seriously and are grateful for the tremendous financial support we receive from the Associated’s Annual Campaign to be able to have full time security personnel at both campuses.”