Students gathered across Iran on Sunday, defying Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who on Saturday warned demonstrators to stay off the streets, AFP reported.

A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women. The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters but also members of the security forces.

Security forces on Sunday fired gunshots and tear gas at a gathering of students in the flashpoint western city of Sanandaj, where videos showed billowing clouds of smoke amid chants of "freedom", the Norway-based Hengaw organization reported.

It also posted a video with the sound of echoing gunfire, and of a 12-year-old girl wailing with her bloody arm peppered with metal pellets, in reports AFP could not independently verify.

Students protested on Saturday at campuses in Tehran, Kerman in the country's south, and the western city of Kermanshah, among others, online videos showed.

The demonstrations come despite Salami’s warning that Saturday would be the protesters’ 1last day of taking to the streets.

"Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots," he said in some of the toughest language used in the crisis.

"This sinister plan, is a plan hatched ... in the White House and the Zionist regime," Salami said, repeating previous claims by regime officials that the unrest was orchestrated by the US and Israel. "Don't sell your honor to America and don't slap the security forces who are defending you in the face."