Two Jews from Tehran and Shiraz, who were arrested on suspicion of involvement in protests against the Ayatollahs' regime, were released after efforts by senior members of the Jewish community in Iran with the authorities, according to a report on Kan Reshet Bet.

These two individuals are part of three Jews arrested as part of a large wave of arrests conducted by the Iranian regime in recent weeks. The third detainee remains in custody, and senior figures in the Jewish community are working for his release.

Meanwhile, over the last 24 hours, members of the Jewish community participated in events marking the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, which also served as a declaration of their support for the regime.

The Jewish representative in the Iranian parliament, Homayoun Sameh, and one of the community’s rabbis, Rabbi Younes Hammami, praised the Iranian regime and its reportedly favorable treatment of religious minorities.

Sameh and Hammami also gave interviews to Iranian media, expressing their support for the Islamic Revolution, with Shamkh being photographed holding a sign alongside Rabbi Hammami, with the inscription: "The Islamic Revolution Day is the day of light overcoming darkness