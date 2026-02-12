Signs of things to come? The IDF Farsi-language Spokesman posted an unusual message to the people of Iran on Thursday on its X account.

"We kindly request patriotic Iranian people to please only follow our official channels of contact and get in touch with us for any kind of cooperation. The pages and links included in this post (link in bio) are the only official and legitimate accounts," the message stated.

The message comes hours after a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump discussing the tensions with Iran.

President Trump commented on the meeting on his Truth Social platform and stated: "I have just finished meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel, and various of his Representatives. It was a very good meeting, the tremendous relationship between our two Countries continues."

Addressing the issue of Iran, which was a central subject during the meeting, Trump wrote: "There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be."