More than 300 people have been indicted over protests in Tehran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, including four charged with an offense that can carry the death penalty, Iran's judiciary said Monday, according to the AFP news agency.

A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since Amini, 22, died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.

The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters but also members of the security forces.

Tehran prosecutor Ali Salehi said on Monday that indictments have been issued for 315 people on charges of "congregating and colluding with the intention of acting against the country's security", "propaganda against the system" and "disturbing public order", the Judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported.

He added that "indictments were also issued for four rioters on charges of moharebeh," which means 'war against God', a charge that can carry a death sentence.

They are accused of "using a weapon to terrorize the society and people, injuring security officers, setting fire to and destroying public and government property with the intent to disrupt the country's security and confronting the holy system of the Islamic republic of Iran," Salehi added.

Meanwhile, Iran's Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei announced that the processing of cases related to protesters "has already started."

"The trial of those who committed crimes... and were affiliated with counter-revolutionary elements inside and outside and with foreigners will be held carefully and according to the law, and these people will be punished according to the law," he stressed.

Iran has blamed the violence on enemies at home and abroad, including armed separatists and Western powers, accusing them of conspiring against the Islamic Republic and denying security forces have killed protesters.

Iran's deputy interior minister Majid Mirahmadi said on Saturday that the riots have reached their "final days".