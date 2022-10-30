Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir strongly criticized the Israeli left's response to the shooting attack at his home last night in which an Israeli civilian was murdered and multiple people were wounded.

"Sometimes I have the feeling that until something happens to me, the left will not calm down. There was an assassination squad that tried to assassinate me. They shot at my house, we heard the bullets whistling. They come up with a narrative that Ben-Gvir is taking advantage of this event. Does this mean that the assassination squad was also a lie? Stop it," Ben-Gvir said Sunday morning.

"Until they eliminate me, they will not be satisfied," he said, "Gantz has a policy of incompetence. He is abandoning us. . In recent weeks, they have raised the bar, there are more security guards around me. All the parties, including the Shabak, are talking about the fact that there are threats to my life . My wife and the children receive messages and posters."

He also responded to the statement of Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, who claimed that Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir collaborated in the steps that led to the assassination of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and said: "Is there no limit to incitement and bloodshed? I murdered someone? She is justifying my murder. There are elements on the left who would not shed a tear if I didn't return home, including Merav Michaeli."

Ben-Gvir described the attack: "I was on my way to a house party in Jerusalem. The members of the security unit of the Knesset guard told me that there was a shooting at my house and that there were bullets whistling in the direction of my house. First of all, I have a wife and six children, that's my number one priority. In retrospect, I know that they shot at a car similar to my car. It doesn't matter if they did it on purpose or not, are life here is anarchy."