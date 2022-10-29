A Jewish man of about 60 years of age was killed Saturday night after shots were fired towards the home of MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionism) in Kiryat Arba's Givat Ha'avot neighborhood.

The Ben-Gvir family has been asked to remain inside after shots were fired at their home in Kiryat Arba.

Initial reports show that one person at the scene suffered a very light injury to the upper body. The circumstances of the injury are under investigation, and the individual will be transferred to a hospital for continued treatment.

Later reports said that five people were injured in the shooting attack, one of them critically.

The terrorist appears to have been eliminated.

In a statement, the IDF said that the terrorist was neutralized by a civilian security official.

Ben-Gvir said, "My family is right now secured and under a shooting attack on our home in Givat Ha'avot. We are the obeying security forces."

Speaking to Channel 12 News, he added, "The children and my wife, Ayala, are completely fine. They were asked not to leave the house. The house is surrounded by soldiers and police officers, and there are also personal security guards. This is our reality. The more the shooting is conducted in order to deter me, the more they should know that I am not afraid, that we are strong."

"There are security guards inside the house as well," Ben-Gvir noted. "I feel like it has been made permissible to spill my blood. I will continue with what I am doing, to act to change the open-fire policies and to change the security reality. I am not deterred and do not blink. I say to those terrorists: I am not deterred. It won't help you."

Devorah Aviad, a United Hatzalah paramedic who was at the scene, relayed: "When I arrived at the scene I found several wounded with various degrees of injuries. Together with other medical personnel, we treated all of the injured, who were then transported to the hospital for further treatment."

Magen David Adom (MDA) Paramedics Hagai Vangush and Benny Tana, and MDA Medicycle EMT Matan Gida, said: "We met the injured who had been taken by a vehicle away from the incident scene, with some still on scene. A 50-year-old male was unconscious with an injury to his upper body. Another 50-year-old male was fully conscious with gunshot wounds, and the third victim had a hand injury and was fully conscious."

"We provided initial life-saving treatment and conveyed them to hospital, with one victim in severe condition, one in moderate condition, and one in mild condition. A Palestinian Hebron resident was also injured at the scene, and after we treated him on scene, he was conveyed by the Palestinian Red Crescent."

Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center reported that it received three victims of the shooting attack: a 60-year-old man who was in critical condition, a 48-year-old man who was in mild condition, and a 19-year-old whose condition was also mild.

Shaare Zedek Medical Center reported receiving a man of about 50 who arrived unconscious and on a respirator and who was in serious but stable condition. After an initial assessment, the victim was taken for an operation.

MK Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) said, "I pray for the injured in the terror attack in Kiryat Arba, and I support the security forces who are acting on the ground. Only a strong hand will triumph over terror."

Just prior to the shooting, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor) slammed Ben-Gvir while speaking at a rally in memory of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

In her speech, Michaeli said, "Here, they shouted 'death to Rabin.' 'With blood and fire, Rabin will be sent packing... Here Itamar Ben Gvir handed out the poster of Rabin in SS uniform - the same Itamar Ben Gvir who now disguises himself as a Care Bear and is trying to hide and rewrite history."