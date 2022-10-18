The Shu'afat checkpoint after the terror attack

Israeli security forces on Monday night arrested seven people suspected of aiding the Shu'afat terrorist, who killed Sergeant Noa Lazar in a shooting attack earlier this month.

Searches of the suspects' homes revealed magazines, weapons parts, and vests.

According to Israel Hayom, the suspects arrested Monday night are close to the terrorist, and the arrests took place in both Shu'afat and Anata.

During the operation, disruptions of order erupted in the area, with Arab rioters hurling rocks and firebombs towards security forces, who responded using riot dispersal methods.

The arrested suspects were taken for questioning by Shabak (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police.