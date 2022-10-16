An IDF spokesperson on Saturday night reported that during an IDF-initiated operation at the Zif Junction in Judea, a suspect was identified hurling a firebomb.

According to the report, the incident occurred around midnight, when the suspect hurled a firebomb at an Israeli bus.

Security forces fired at the suspect and a hit was identified.

According to reports, the terrorist suffered severe injuries from the shot, and was evacuated by Palestinian Authority medics to a hospital.

On Friday night, a shooting attack in the town of Beit El left a man lightly injured. Two terrorists involved in the attack have been apprehended.