בן גביר בכפר תראבין: "לא ניתן להשתולל" צילום: דוברות

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir toured the village of Tarabin in the Negev on Sunday morning, following riots that took place a day earlier. According to the police, masked rioters from the village broke into the nearby communities of Gva'ot Bar and Mishmar Negev and set vehicles on fire.

Ben Gvir was accompanied by the Israel Police Commissioner, the district commander, and large police forces. During the visit, some local residents reacted angrily.

Police used crowd-dispersal measures, and several suspects were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the riots.

Speaking during the tour, Ben Gvir said, “For thirty years, some of the communities here have grown accustomed to a situation that there is no police presence, no law, and no one in charge, where everyone does as they please. That is over. There are now police on the ground who operate and respond. It cannot be that they are throwing stones at police officers without consequences.”

He added, “There is a new law and a new order in the Negev. We will not flinch, we will not blink, and we will not bend in the face of criminals. I am putting an end to this.”

The minister emphasized that any attempts at violence or riots would not be tolerated and would be met with a firm and determined response by the police.