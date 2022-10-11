The terrorist who carried out the deadly shooting attack at the Shu'afat checkpoint in Jerusalem has not yet been captured, but following the attack the police decided to completely change the procedures at the site, Channel 13 News reported.

According to the report, as of today the checkpoint checkpoint has two exits, one for pedestrians and the other for vehicles. The current procedure actually allowed passers-by who do not hold identity cards to get out of their vehicle and be checked through a pedestrian crossing using a computer - which was an opening the terrorist himself used to get out of the vehicle he arrived with.

The decisions stem, among other things, from the fact that the investigation into the attack revealed that the driver who drove the terrorist gave the identity card to the soldiers, but the terrorist himself got out of the vehicle and carried out the shooting.

Therefore, the procedure that allowed Palestinian Arabs to get out of the vehicle for inspection - will be completely canceled. The inspection will be tightened accordingly, and Palestinian Arabs who do not have an ID card will not be allowed to leave the camp.