The Commander of the Home Front Command signed a confiscation and demolition order for the apartment where the terrorist who killed Noa Lazar lived.

The terrorist carried out a shooting attack at the Shuafat checkpoint on October 8, 2022, in which the late Sergeant Noa Lazar was killed and a civilian security guard at the checkpoint was wounded. The same terrorist also carried out another shooting attack on October 19 near the entrance checkpoint to the settlement of Ma'ale Adumim, in which a civilian security guard was injured.

The Commander of the Home Front Command, Major General Rafi Milo, signed the demolition order after examining and considering the claims of the terrorist's family and his neighbors against the intention to destroy the apartment located in the Shuafat refugee camp, and decided to reject the claims. The family and neighbors have the right to file a petition to the Supreme Court against the order.