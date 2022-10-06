מפלגת הציונות הדתית מזהירה מחזרה לימי אוסלו דוברות

A new video published by the Religious Zionism Party compares the current election campaign to the one that took place in 1992.

"In 1992, the citizens of Israel went to vote in a fateful election. While the right-wing burned votes below the electoral threshold, a left-wing government was formed with the support of the Arab parties, and a short time later they brought us the Oslo disaster," the video says.

It also says that, "Today history is repeating itself, Lapid and Gantz want to form a left-wing government together with Ahmed Tibi, Ayman Odeh and Mansour Abbas that will return us to the cursed days of Oslo. We must not repeat the mistake a second time and risk the right by burning votes below the electoral threshold."