The US Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear two terrorism cases involving social media companies that would see them liable for terror attacks.

Relatives of victims of terror in France and Turkey have accused Facebook, Twitter and Google of aiding terrorists to promote their ideology and radicalize members by not removing their posts, CBS News reported.

The cases could challenge a federal law that excepts tech companies from liability for content users post on their platforms.

The cases before the Supreme Court involve the family members of victims of terrorist attacks in France and Turkey who sued the three social media giants, alleging the companies were responsible for extremist content spread by terrorists looking for radicalized recruits.

In one of the cases, American citizen studying in Paris Nohemi Gonzalez, 23, was one of the 130 people murdered in the November 2015 Paris attacks. Her relatives sued Google, the parent company of Youtube, alleging that the site allowed ISIS to post hundreds of propaganda videos that led to new recruits. The case was dismissed initially, a ruling that was upheld by a federal appeals court.

In the second case, Jordanian citizen Nawras Alassaf was killed in 2017 at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul when an ISIS terrorist killed 39 people. Alassaf’s family sued Facebook, Google and Twitter for not blocking ISIS content.

The Supreme Court will likely hear arguments in the cases later this year or in early 2023.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)